ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dunkin’ and The Salvation Army of Elmira teamed up this week to honor local military members this Veterans Day.

In celebration of local veterans in the community, the two organizations delivered 120 donuts to veterans’ organizations across the Southern Tier ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

“We’re proud to team up with The Salvation Army and give back to our many veterans across the Southern Tier,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Levi Pascher. “This donation is our way of saying thank you for their tremendous service and sacrifice. We want Southern Tier veterans to know they can always count on Dunkin’ to keep them running.”

In addition to the collaboration with the Salvation Army, Dunkin’ will be celebrating Veterans Day with a free donut offer for veterans and active-duty military guests in-store on Saturday, Nov. 11, with no purchase necessary.