Local warehouses announce major expansion projects

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) has announced that the HOST Terminal in Horseheads would receive a multimillion-dollar investment.

Under the plan proposed by Southern Tier Logistics, the owner of the HOST, the $125 million investment would add a 461,000 square foot warehouse to be completed in 2023, create 73 new jobs, and upgrade existing infrastructure at the facility. The HOST Terminal was historically a holding point for sand and other products for Corning Glass, Anchor Glass, and Cargill.

Angela Hawken of Southern Tier Logistics said, “This is a great day for economic development in Chemung County. Southern Tier Logistics will provide a substantial amount of investment and transform the HOST Terminal into a new level of business activity.”

Additionally, the CCIDA announced that Stamped Fittings, LLC got the green light to expand their operations to Sing Sing Rd. in the town of Big Flats in addition to their existing location in Elmira Heights. They plan to expand and modernize their manufacturing operations by building a 120,000 square foot facility, which will reportedly keep 37 jobs and add 14 new jobs being created. Joseph Roman, CCIDA Executive Director expressed excitement about the “This project adds to a great day for economic development in Chemung County”