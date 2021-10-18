Local woman wins statewide photo contest for non-profit

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads woman has won first place in a statewide photo contest as part of a non-profit’s art competition.

Elizabeth Meehan

Elizabeth Meehan’s photo, titled “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, took the top prize in the photography category for The Arc New York’s 2021 Art Competition. The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler made the announcement on Monday, October 18.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Elizabeth will join others for a statewide celebration via Zoom.

The Arc New York is a family-led organization that advocates and provides support and services to people with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities, emphasizing choice and community engagement