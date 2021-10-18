Local woman wins statewide photo contest for non-profit

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads woman has won first place in a statewide photo contest as part of a non-profit’s art competition.
Elizabeth Meehan’s photo, titled “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, took the top prize in the photography category for The Arc New York’s 2021 Art Competition. The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler made the announcement on Monday, October 18.
On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Elizabeth will join others for a statewide celebration via Zoom.
The Arc New York is a family-led organization that advocates and provides support and services to people with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities, emphasizing choice and community engagement