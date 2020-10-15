Local WWII veteran turns 102 years old

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Homer Stampp is a resident of Corning, New York, and is celebrating his birthday today, but it isn’t just any birthday, Homer is turning 102 years old.

Homer is a local World War II veteran and still is in great spirits at his young age.

18 News had the opportunity to join Homer during his birthday celebration as the American Legion honored him with his very own car parade. Members of the American Legion drove by waiving American flags and honking their homes as they yelled out birthday wishes to the 102-year-old.

When 18 News sat down to talk to Homer he had nothing but good and positive things to say about his friends, family, and the community as a whole. Homer stated, “I don’t have an enemy in the world, and I treat everybody the way they should be treated.”

From all of us here at WETM 18 News we want to wish you a very Happy Birthday Homer and many more to come!