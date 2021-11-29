Lockport man arrested for Chemung County DWI w/child in the car

(WETM) – A Lockport man was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly driving while under the influence with a child in the car.

State Police tell 18 News Colin Herzog was pulled over on Nov. 27 around 6 p.m. near the Elmira Drive-In theater. Herzog was allegedly found to have a Blood Alcohol Content greater than .08, the legal limit in New York.

State Police say a child was also in the vehicle, but did not disclose how old the child is.

Herzog, 37, was charged with misdemeanor DWI (first offense, misdemeanor operating a vehicle with a BAC greater than .08, and felony aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle. All of Herzog’s charges were first-time offenses.

Herzog was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the Town of Big Flats court at a later date.