Looking for a smashing good time? New family-fun business opens in Hornell

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The pandemic brought new opportunities for some local businesses, including one in Hornell. Christina and Richard Wilson are the owners of Smash and Paint Hornell, located next to their boutique on Canisteo St.

The coupled noted there are not a lot of entertainment venues in the western portion of Steuben County. By opening the new facility in May, they hope to provide a fun, family-friendly space.

Amid the pandemic, many businesses closed their doors due to added expenses and decreased demand from consumers. Online stores and entertainment options, quickly replaced the traditional, local brick-and-mortar businesses.

“Going bigger in a pandemic is kind of scary, but it’s kind of fun,” owner Christina Wilson said.

The business started with a small boutique store and quickly expanded into more of the white brick building off of Route 36.

“At the beginning of this, we had a 300 square foot room, which was one room and a small office. Then we expanded. It was about 1200 square feet [with the paint room]…Then, we added the smash room after that,” owner Richard Wilson added.

Families from near and far have come to the Maple City for this new experience. At the venue, visitors can splatter paint canvas and smash various glass objects or household appliances. All of the glass products and electronics were donated by area businesses.

“I’ve had a family come from Dundee or Tyrone area. I’ve had people inquire from the Penn Yan area. I’ve had a family come up for a birthday party from Elmira,” Christina said.

All of the household cleaning lessons learned from parents and teachers fly out of the window at Smash and Paint Hornell. Making a mess is part of the fun.

“When we had a couple of families in here, moms were having a great time, too. [They were] throwing the paint at their kids and it’s okay because why not? As you can see, we don’t have to clean up the mess,” Christina Wilson continued.

Local businesses in Hornell have stuck together during this difficult year and pushed each other to be better every day. The Wilsons make sure to reach out to other local vendors for things they need, like signs, glass bottles from area coffee shops, and leftover appliances from other businesses.

“We have a pretty good small business community here in Hornell. We try to support each other,” Christina Wilson concluded.

Smash and Paint offers reservations for groups or individuals. For more information, visit their website.