Loose-leaf collection happening next week in Corning

Avoid leaf cleanup on rainy days, as dry leaves are much lighter and easier to move than wet ones.

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – As the leaves continue to fall, cleanup and collection of the leaves are very important, so, the City of Corning is set to start its cleanup for residents next week.

Starting Oct. 25, residents are asked to rake all loose leaves to the area between the curb and the sidewalk. The proper placement of the leaves is important as leaves left in the street can block drainage systems, and be very slippery when wet.

If leaves are in the street, vehicles should never be parked on top of them as the head from the engine can ignite the leaves. Motorists are also advised to watch for children playing in the leaves and know that brush/trash should never be mixed within the leaves.

To ensure that your loose leaves are collected in the final week of collection, they must be raked to the curbside by Monday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 a.m.

Leaves that are not left by the curb on or before Nov. 15, must be bagged. Bagged leaf collection will begin Nov. 22, and end Dec. 17, and the City asks that all leaves be placed in clear plastic bags.