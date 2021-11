HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Louisiana man has been arrested by State Police for grand larceny in Horseheads.

Roy Searles, 33, of Plaquemine, Louisiana was arrested by New York State Police on November third in the town of Enfield in Tompkins County.

He was charged with one count of grand larceny (a class-D felony) for an incident that happened in Horseheads on October 24.

Searles was released on an appearance ticket. The incident is pending investigation, according to the arrest report.