Love Your Downtown Happening this Saturday

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- If you are looking for a way to kick off your Valentine’s Day Weekend and pick up some gifts check out “Love Your Downtown”.

Love Your Downtown is happening on Saturday, February 12th from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the Corning Gaffer District. The Love Your Downtown Event will have Valentine’s Day items for sale, new products, and special promotions. There will also be wine tastings, flower giveaways, downtown selfie stations, and deals at participating businesses.

Over 20 businesses will be participating and offering sweet deals ahead of the holiday.