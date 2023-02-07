CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is celebrating its annual Love Your Downtown event this weekend, put on by the Corning Area Business Alliance.

The Gaffer District said the event will promote and support local businesses in downtown Corning. Businesses will have tastings and specials for the community, and guests will have the chance to win a grand prize with a “Show The Local Love” shopping card.

“We are delighted to join our downtown businesses as we welcome customers for the upcoming Love Your Downtown event,” said Gaffer District Executive Director Coleen Fabrizi. “This is an event that the businesses began as a way to celebrate all the reasons people love spending time and making memories in Corning’s Gaffer District.”

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, and run until 6:00 p.m. More information is available on the Gaffer District website.