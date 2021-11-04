Low-income boarding house proposal denied by City Planning Board

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Planning Board voted no today on a proposed boarding house that was planned to open in Elmira.

The vote ended in a 3:1 vote after a public hearing took place last month where the public had a chance to voice their opinion about the house.

Members of the board gave their reasoning for their votes, with one explaining it made them uncomfortable because the house wasn’t a good fit for the neighborhood.

The two-story building on 355 W Church Street, was planned to house up to 14 low-income men in the city.

This isn’t the end for the boarding house as the planning board believes that the organization, HBSB Properties, will be back, whether it be through amending papers or appealing to the council.