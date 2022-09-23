CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM)- As it is now fall and temperatures are dropping, it’s time to start to think about turning the heat on in your home. What can you do to save money if you heat your home with something that has seen price hikes over the last year, such as propane?

One of the best things to do is search around for the best prices. Another option is to price lock in your prices for the season, which some companies allow you to do.

Another thing to do even if your home is not propane powered is to make sure your home is properly prepared for the cold weather; make sure your windows are sealed properly and that everything is running efficiently.