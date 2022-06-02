ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Lowman Crossover bridge in the town of Ashland is nearing completion as it is on schedule to open sometime this month.

Updates from Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange say that the 28-day cure for the concrete is nearing completion. The pour was a success and now the countdown for the opening begins.

After the cure, some final touches to the bridge are to be done, including the addition of railings, and striping, to name a few.

The bridge has been closed for well over a year and, once completed, will provide Wellsburg with a direct route to Interstate 86 again.