ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — The Lowman Crossover Bridge finally reopened today, June 16, 2022.

The completion of the bridges sees Wellsburg with a direct route to Interstate 86 again. The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues of objects such as steel girders.

The Chemung County Executive’s office made the announcement for the bridge’s reopening yesterday.

The opening of Lowman Crossover has seen many delays. It was supposed to open in mid-September 2021, then pushed to Thanksgiving, and again to December.