ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Lowman Crossover bridge, which has been closed for over a year, is on schedule to open in early to mid-June, local officials say.

Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery told 18 News on May 4 that the Lowman Crossover bridge in the Town of Ashland should open to traffic by mid-June 2022. Chemung County District 15 Legislator Rodney Strange also posted an update on May 1, announcing that the rebar has been installed and the bridge is ready for work on the concrete deck.

“By adding these reinforcing steel bars, they’re creating reinforced concrete,” Strange explained. “Rebar helps keep cracks that form from making the deck fall apart.” He added that the causeway under the bridge is secured for the cement trucks to pour the deck.

The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues. Avery told 18 News in September 2021 that the steel beams were ordered last February but had been delayed multiple times because of the COVID-related supply chain issues.

Strange later said that the beams were to arrive by the end of February 2022 and remain on the bridge until the weather warmed enough to resume work.