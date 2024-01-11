LOWMAN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Lowman Crossover Bridge reopens on Thursday after Tuesday’s rainfall melted snow and resulted in a rise in the Chemung River and flooding in the area, causing local officials to close the bridge.

According to Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange, the bridge has been reopened after flooding on Tuesday, Jan. 9, causing it to close for a couple of days.

Barricades were placed down the road from the bridge, blocking traffic and instructing motorists to turn around due to flooding.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Both Strange and Chemung County Executive Chris Moss reported that the gate used to block the roadway during times of flooding on the north end of county Route 8 was hit by a vehicle and severely damaged sometime on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Both officials are asking anyone with information about the gate incident to call the Chemung County Communication Center at 607-735-8600.