Lt. Governor Hochul visits Anchor Glass in Elmira after $51 million expansion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul toured the Anchor Glass facility in Elmira after a $51 million expansion.

The expansion was made possible through the support of the Governor’s ReCharge NY program, which provides qualifying businesses and nonprofits with lower energy costs in exchange for commitments to retain or create jobs in New York, and the Southern Tier Soaring Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

“Our approach to economic development is working for the Southern Tier – jobs are up, unemployment is down, and local companies like Anchor Glass are making major investments that ensure they can continue to compete and succeed in today’s global economy,” Governor Cuomo said. “This expansion and partnership with the State is the latest example of our improved business climate and I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and create jobs in Upstate New York.”

The Anchor Glass facility now actively produces approximately 3.7 million containers every day, largely for the beer industry. It supplies major customers such as Matt Brewery, North American Brewery, Boston Beer, Lion Brewery and many upstate New York craft breweries. The recently completed expansion project includes the installation of a new flint furnace, increasing the facility’s production capabilities by 600,000 containers per day.

“New York has been a longtime partner to Anchor Glass, with low-cost power through NYPA’s ReCharge NY program and grant funding from Empire State Development,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “The success of Anchor Glass is a shining example of the positive results public-private partnerships are having on the state’s economy and a demonstration of our commitment to supporting great businesses across New York State.”

Since 2012, Anchor Glass receives 3,315 kilowatts of NYPA hydropower through the Governor’s ReCharge NY program. The power allocation was renewed for seven additional years in 2019, and is directly tied to the firm’s commitment to retain approximately 240 existing jobs. Under the Governor’s program, Anchor Glass has saved more than $4 million in electricity costs. Additionally, Empire State Development awarded $1.95 million in grant funding, through the Southern Tier Soaring Upstate Revitalization Initiative, in support of the expansion project to modernize the Elmira facility.

General Manager at Anchor Glass Jason Achterberg said, “I’d like to extend my gratitude to Governor Cuomo, NYPA and ESD for their support of Anchor Glass over the years. As a customer of ReCharge NY since the program’s inception, we’re aware of how impactful the low-cost power has been in continuing our operations in Elmira and providing us with the ability to reinvest in the facility.”