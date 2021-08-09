Lucky man wins $137k jackpot off of $1 wager at Tioga Downs Casino

TIOGA N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Downs Casino had a big winner on Sunday night as one lucky man hit a jackpot of over $137k on a Mississippi Stud table with a hand of a Royal Flush of Spades.

The patron earned his winnings with just a $1 wager progressive side bet, his regular bet earned him some extra money on top of the $137k.

This is one of the largest winnings in quite a while at Tioga Downs, the casino said that the man is a welcomed addition to their jackpot hall of fame and that they are always excited to see someone break the odds and win big.

Out of respect and privacy to the winner, the casino will not be releasing the man’s name.