CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning First Baptist Church will host a free event for children and families to have lunch and take a photo with Santa in Corning.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Corning First Baptist Church on East First Street. The event will feature various festive activities for children and families to participate in when they attend.

Pizza and cake will be served by the church for lunch with Santa. Photos with Santa will also be available, as well as crafts and the telling of the nativity story with Mrs. Claus. The event is open to all ages and is free to all who attend.

To reserve a spot for your child at the event, you can contact the church at 607-936-9514 and leave a message.