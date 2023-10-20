ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) — Lynch Bustin Elementary School hosted its annual Career Day on Friday, welcoming over 30 professionals who gave advice to students in kindergarten through 5th grade from many lines of careers.

Since 2015, Lynch Bustin Elementary School has hosted these career day events, with this year being its second in-person event since the COVID pandemic. Presenters from all career clusters and pathways shared advice on what has helped them in their line of work, with the hope that what they passed on to the students would help pay it forward.

Portrait Photographer Melinda Fox, who spoke at the event, noted that she is “passionate about letting kids know that they can create and curate a life that is meaningful to them.” This was her second time presenting at the career day event in the elementary school.

Additionally, Casyn Rowe, a fifth grader at the school, noted that he wants to be an NFL player in the future. He concluded by saying “Just stick to what you like and do what you love and just do your best. Never give up on your dreams.”