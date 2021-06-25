Madonna’s Pet Food Drive Celebration taking place Saturday

This Dec. 31, 2020 photo provided by Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) in Santa Barbara County shows Patches who had been missing since Jan. 9, 2018, and believed killed along with her owner in the Montecito debris flow disaster is seen at the Animal Shelter Assistance Program in Santa Barbara, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Patches a calico was brought in as a stray last month and a microchip scan revealed her identity. (Jillian Title/Animal Shelter Assistance Program via AP)

ATHENS, PA (WETM)- Madonna’s Pet Food Drive Celebration is taking place Saturday, June 26, in Downtown Athens, Pennsylvania.

The pet food drive will be in Teoga Square and run from 10 A.M. until 3 P.M. The proceeds will benefit the Bradford County Humane Society and Stray Haven Humane Society.

18 News spoke with the organizer of the event, Mary Baragiano. Baragiano explained how the event came to be after her own cat, Madonna, had run away in the winter. Baragiano was afraid her cat was frozen in the snow, but after Madonna returned home safe she was thankful. It made her think of all the animals in shelters that didn’t have homes, and that is how Madonna’s Pet Food Drive Celebration came to be.

Baragiano said “I was so thankful. And then I thought, the poor animals in shelters, they don’t even have forever homes. Our shelters here in the Valley, Branford County Humane Society and Stray Haven, and others. They are excellent. I mean, they’re very loving and caring and they take great care of their animals but they don’t have a family”

The food drive is accepting dog and cat food along with cat litter. Children who are ages 12 and under will receive a free ice cream cone when bringing in a bag of food to donate. There will be attractions such as live music and dancers. There also will be raffle tickets for sale for donations from local businesses. There will be kittens available for adoption, along with there being treats for dogs available.

They ask if you attend the event you wear a mask, observe social distancing, and bring your own chair.