Main Street bridge opening delayed until February

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers will have to wait a little longer for the South Main Street bridge to reopen in downtown Elmira.

According to the Chemung County Public Works Department, the bridge won’t open until early February. Chemung County DPW Commissioner Andy Avery told 18 News earlier this month that the bridge would open by the end of January.

Avery said everything except the railings of the bridge will be done by the end of January and that the cold weather is partially to blame for the delay. He added that the railing subcontractor was not on-site on January 25.

This delay is one of several that has affected the construction project. In November 2021, 18 News reported another delay with the target reopening date set to December 31.

The federally and state-aided Main Street bridge project replaces the bridge deck and makes other structural repairs.

The Main Street bridge has been closed since March 2021, leading to traffic delays and pedestrians illegally crossing the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge on foot. The Lake Street pedestrian bridge has since reopened after years of delay and construction.