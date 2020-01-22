Main Street Creamery receives state grant for expansion

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The Main Street Creamery in Wellsboro has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the state to expand its retail business to include a wholesale operation as well, Rep. Clint Owlett announced today.

The grant was awarded through the Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program, an initiative created in state law under legislation authored by Owlett.

“It’s so exciting to see some of the dairy investment funding coming back here to Tioga County to benefit the creamery and the dairy that supplies the ingredients for the delicious ice cream made there,” Owlett said.

The Main Street Creamery, located at 17 Main St., makes homemade ice cream using 100% locally sourced ice cream mix from a Pennsylvania dairy. Sales have exceeded expectations and there is now a local demand to expand to a wholesale operation to include take-home pints and quarts.

The grant will be used to renovate the building to include a larger production kitchen to house a new ice cream machine and additional refrigeration units to store the cream used in production, and additional freezer space to store the finished product.

The total project cost is $58,951. The Main Street Creamery will provide $8,951 in matching funds.

The Dairy Investment Program is administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority.