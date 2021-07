HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A section of I-86 was put at a standstill on Thursday evening after a car rolled over the median, closing multiple lanes of traffic.

The accident happened near exit 53 and the cause is unknown at this time. A heavy police presence controlled traffic, which has resumed in both lanes. One car was towed with heavy damage to the driver side and any injuries that may have happened are unknown at this time.

18 News will have more information as it becomes available.