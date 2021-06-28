Multi-vehicle accident on I-86 near Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A major multi-vehicle accident involving at least three cars has been reported on I-86E near Horseheads on Monday evening.

According to a reporter at the scene, there appears to have been at least one person stuck in a vehicle and at least one person was being loaded into an ambulance. Around 7 p.m. traffic was still backed up past the airport as tow trucks removed the vehicles from the roadway.

Erway Ambulance, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police are on scene.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.