STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 414 in Steuben County.

According to a Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy, a driver with two children in the vehicle were backing out of an apartment when they were struck by someone driving down the road.

Both children were deemed to be ok and both drivers were taken to the hospital either for precaution or minor injuries.

The driver who was backing out of the complex has been ticketed.