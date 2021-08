BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Much of Tag’s concert venue in Big Flats is underwater after heavy rain and subsequent flooding overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning.

According to Tag’s Facebook page, Scotty McCreery, Chris Lane, and LANCO concert that is scheduled for Saturday night is still on.

A State of Emergency remains in effect in parts of southern Steuben County and residents from the Village of Addison can return to their homes after being evacuated on Wednesday night.