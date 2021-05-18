I-86E reopens after major multi-vehicle crash in Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – I-86E in Waverly has reopened after several hours amid a tractor-trailer accident involving two other vehicles.

The tractortrailer appeared to have struck an SUV on the passenger side and a white pickup truck came to a rest in the grassy median.





Traffic was backed up on the eastside to the Wilawana exit on I-86. New York State Police and Waverly Police are on scene.

18 News will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.

New York State Police have confirmed that a major crash has shut down I-86E near exits 60 and 61.

The backup begins just past Chemung near the state border and carries through South Waverly in Pennsylvania.

18 News is monitoring the situation and will provide details when available.