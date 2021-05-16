Making the world a better place, recycling one piece of litter at a time

(WETM) – In Steuben County, one kindergartener is taking what he learned inside of the classroom and making a difference in his community, one piece of garbage at a time.

Nathaniel Andrews is a 6-year-old from Hammondsport who was out driving his toy dump truck at a park in Bath. He noticed a lot of garbage on the ground and knew he had to help.

“I cleaned up the Earth because I learned at school that garbage hurts the environment,” Andrews said.

According to Andrews’ father, Jesse, his son learned about recycling in his kindergarten class. Now Nathaniel is teaching his dad some lessons on saving the environment. Together they filled 2 truck loads of garbage and disposed of it correctly.