Male body found along Rt. 6 in Potter County

ULYSSES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – An unidentified male body was found along the US Rt. 6 over an embankment in Ulysses Township Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Coudersport.

State Police did not provide a description of the man and say that their Major Case Team is investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death and the investigation is on-going.

State Police are asking anyone who may have additional details on this case to contact State Police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.