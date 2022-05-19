WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The man accused of leading three police agencies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car through Schuyler County earlier this month is facing theft charges for the third time.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Conner, 35, on May 17 in connection to a reported stolen vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office said Conner allegedly stole an unoccupied car from the parking lot of the Dollar General on State Route 14 in Montour Falls.

Conner was charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny. He was arraigned in the Schuyler County Central Arraignment Court and taken to the Schuyler County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond.

Conner was previously charged by both Watkins Glen Police and New York State Police after he allegedly led all three agencies on a chase from Montour Falls into the Village of Watkins Glen on May 11. Police said he drove north on SR14 at over 100MPH before entering the Village at 60MPH. He allegedly stole multiple vehicles during and after the chase before fleeing on foot.