BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested following an event where the individual caused over $25,000 in damages to a facility in Bath.

According to Bath Police, Jordan J. Burgado, 20, was arrested on Aug. 23, for an active warrant out against him for a crime he committed in the village.

Police say that Burgado had caused damages in excess of $28,000 to a residential facility in the village.

He was arrested on one count of Criminal Mischief in the second degree, a Class D Felony. Burgado was transported to Steuben County Jail where he was arraigned and released without bail to appear in Bath Village Court at a later date.