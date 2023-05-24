WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after a crash into the roof of a house and foot chase in the Village of Waverly Tuesday afternoon.

New York State Police arrested Travis Fedock, 31, after the chase around 3:!5 p.m. on State Route 34 in Waverly. According to police, a Trooper tried to do a traffic stop after allegedly seeing Fedock’s vehicle violate traffic laws.

Fedock was accused of failing to comply with police and kept driving out of the Village on SR34. Eventually, he went off the road, into the air, and hit the roof of a front porch, police said. The car then rolled off the porch and landed on its roof on the lawn.

At that point, NYSP said Fedock allegedly ran away but was arrested and uninjured.

Fedock was charged with 1st-degree Reckless Endangerment, Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 7th-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was taken to the Tioga County Jail to later appear in court.

On May 23, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., New York State Police arrested Travis S. Fedock, age 31 of Elmira, NY after a pursuit in Tioga County.