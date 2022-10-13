ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca.

According to the release, upon arrival at the scene, it was learned that the victim was approached while waiting at a bus stop and was physically attacked by the suspect. It was reported to police that while being punched multiple times, the suspect went into the victim’s pockets and stole several items.

A short time later, an IPD Officer spotted a subject matching the description of the suspect. The report states that the individual was stopped, identified as the suspect, and taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Elijah Pratt, of Dryden, N.Y., police say that several items stolen in the robbery were recovered after Pratt was taken into custody.

Pratt was charged with robbery in the third degree, a class D felony.

Pratt was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.