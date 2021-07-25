Man arrested after Steuben County firefighter assaulted during Addison barn fire, per report

(WETM) – Quinn Lawless Stocum was arrested after a firefighter was assaulted early Friday morning while responding to a barn fire.

According to First News Now, the assault happened around 2:30 a.m. as firefighters were battling the barn fire on John Rial Road. FNN reports that the Tuscarora firefighter was hospitalized after Stocum caused multiple fractures to his cheekbone, requiring surgery.

Stocum was taken into custody that morning by Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and charged with Assault 2 – With Intent to Cause Injury to a Firefighter. FNN reports that Stocum was placed in the Steuben County Jail without bail, but was later released. It is still unknown why Stocum assaulted the Tuscarora firefighter.

FNN was told that all cows were safely released from the barn in time during the fire but that the barn was a total loss.