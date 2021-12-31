Man arrested for child endangerment, choking in Montour Falls

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – A man was arrested for choking someone and putting a child in danger in Montour Falls last month.

Anthony Pratte was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on December 17 in relation to an incident from two days before.

According to the arrest report, Pratte was charged with Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child Under 17 and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing by applying pressure on the neck. Both crimes are class-A misdemeanors.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any more details, but 18 News will provide information as it becomes available.