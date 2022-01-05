Man arrested for child pornography charge wanted in Tompkins County

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Ithaca are looking for a man wanted for possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Rusty J. Slater is wanted on an arrest warrant from the Lansing Town Court after failing to appear for his scheduled arraignment.

Slater was arrested in September 2021 after an investigation revealed that he was allegedly in possession of images consistent with child sexual exploitation obtained via the internet.

Anyone with information on Slater’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Ithaca at (607)347-4463.