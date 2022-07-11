CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested in connection to a gang assault that allegedly left a 17-year-old with broken bones in Corning last month.

Leo Garris, 47, was arrested by Corning Police over the weekend for alleged gang assault that took place on June 12. Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said Garris and two other people allegedly kicked, punched and beat a 17-year-old on Pine Street near Market Street in downtown Corning.

The teen suffered substantial pain, cuts, bruises, and broken bones, Spaulding said.

Garris allegedly then fled the area, but Corning Police received a tip on July 9 that he had returned to the City.

He was later arrested and charged with 2nd-degree Gang Assault: Causing Serious Physical Injury and 2nd-degree Assault. He is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail.