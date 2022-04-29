ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Rochester man has been accused of stealing more than thousands of dollars worth of products from the Walmart in Painted Post ever a year ago.

Darin Thompson, 32, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on April 28 after an indictment was handed up from a Steuben County Grand Jury. According to police, Thompson allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from the store in January 2021.

Thompson was arrested in the Mount Morris, processed and turned back over to State Police. He was charged with one count of 3rd-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D felony). NYSP also said that Thompson has outstanding warrants on other charges in other parts of New York State.