PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and a child last week.

Edward Judy, 30, was arrested by the Village of Penn Yan Police Department on charges filed on May 17. The police department said Judy allegedly confronted a woman and threatened to kill her.

The incident allegedly happened in front of a child, and Judy also threatened to kill the child, according to police.

He was located on Hamilton Street in the Village on May 20 and reportedly resisted arrest, police said.

Judy was charged with 3rd-degree Menacing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, 2nd-degree Harassment, and Resisting Arrest. He was processed and taken to the Yates County Jail to await centralized arraignment.