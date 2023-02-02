PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – One man was arrested in Montour Falls after allegedly threatening local government officials, law enforcement, and military members, according to police.

Police said Tyler Newkirk, 33, of Penn Yan was arrested after he allegedly created and distributed material “calling for the violent overthrow of the State, Local, and Federal Government”. The Penn Yan Police Department said Newkirk was arrested at a motel in Montour Falls after a multi-department investigation that came from a concerned-citizen tip.

According to the arrest report, Newkirk allegedly threatened attacks on members of the military, governments and banks. He also allegedly threatened families of military members and to behead officials who didn’t go along with his plan.

Police said Newkirk’s alleged plans to topple institutions and replace them with a new system amounted to anarchy. However, “there is no evidence that Newkirk had the means to carry out any large-scale attack or that he worked with anyone on these plans,” according to police.

Newkirk was charged with Criminal Anarchy and was taken to a medical facility for a mental health evaluation.

Penn Yan Police said the FBI, New York State Police, the U.S. Army, social media companies, Geneva Police, Webster Police, and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation.

Police also issued a reminder that anyone who sees suspicious activity should report it to their local police department. “We are all responsible for our community’s safety and working together allows us to quickly and effectively address issues as they come up.”