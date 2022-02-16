Man found with pistol, 104 rounds of ammo in Elmira: EPD

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been arrested for possessing a gun and ammo while he also had an active burglary arrest warrant.

Joseph Hess was arrested by Elmira Police on February 15 when officers conducted a traffic stop on Park Place near West Fifth Street in the City. During the stop, officers learned that Hess had an active arrest warrant for third-degree Burglary out of Big Flats.

He was arrested, and police then found he was in possession of a 10mm Tanfolgio pistol and 104 rounds of live ammunition, according to Elmira Police.

Hess was charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-C felony). He was held in the Chemung County Jail pending arraignment in the Chemung County Court on February 16, 2022.