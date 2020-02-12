Man arrested on Domestic Violence charges in Bath

BATH, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports, on Feb 10, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew P. DuBois, 47, on domestic abuse charges.

Dubois is a resident of Lakeview Terrace, in Bath.

It is alleged that Dubois choked a member of his family or household, intentionally restrained the person, caused injury to that person and acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical or mental welfare of a person under the age of 17.

Dubois was charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Assault in the Third Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, all class A misdemeanors.

DuBois was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.