Man arrested on weapons charges in Tompkins County

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police out of Ithaca have arrested a man early Sunday on multiple weapons-related charges in the town of Newfield in Tompkins County.

Police say, Raymond Rodriguez, 33, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested around 6:12 a.m on Sunday after an initial report came in around 1 a.m.

Rodriguez is being charged with three felonies, criminal possession of a firearm, Class E felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, for a high-capacity magazine, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, for the weapon being loaded.

He is also being charged with Menacing in the 2nd Degree with a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Rodriguez’s arrest status is currently unknown.

The investigation is currently pending and is unknown at this time what led to the arrest.

18News will provide additional information once it becomes available.