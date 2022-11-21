CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested in connection to the fire at a Campbell home that left the house destroyed over the weekend.

Dustin Cole, 30, of Campbell was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on November 19 in connection to the fire. The arrest report said that Cole allegedly intentionally started the fire at a house on SR 415 while multiple people were inside.

Cole was charged with 2nd-degree Arson (a class-B felony). He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The arrest followed an investigation that involved the Sheriff’s Office ignitable liquid detection K9, in conjunction with the Steuben County Arson Team.

Photos taken from witnesses showed flames escaping out the building’s front windows and doorway, as fire crews worked to extinguish them on Nov. 19. The flames were under control sometime after 9 p.m. before reigniting around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, but it’s unknown when the second was contained.