Man convicted of attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ryan Benjamin was convicted by a Chemung County Jury for attempted kidnapping after prosecutors say he attempted to abduct a 14-year-old girl on Elmira’s southside in 2020.

According to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, Benjamin left his car on Fulton Street and followed the girl for over 250 yards on Mt. Zoar Street. He then told her he had a knife and if she didn’t go with him he would stab her or catch her.

Video of the incident was captured from a nearby business and school.

The victim went into the nearby Rite Aid before Benjamin left the area, walking back in the direction of where he parked the car.

On February 5, 2020, at around 10:00 am, investigators in Ithaca located a vehicle parked behind a business on Elmira Road in Ithaca, N.Y. Benjamin was seen returning to the car, interviewed by investigators, and arrested around 3:10 p.m.

Wetmore says Benjamin testified that he did not attempt to kidnap the girl and was trying to ask for directions.

Benjamin faces a potential maximum sentence of 15 years. Benjamin was indicted in February 2020 and the trial began with jury selection on Nov. 15, County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore prosecuted the case and Benjamin was represented by Public Defender Michael Arcesi.

Benjamin was remanded to the Chemung County Jail to await sentencing.