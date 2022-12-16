LOCKWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tioga County man has been convicted of a criminal sex act against a child, according to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Cundy, 62, of Lockwood, was convicted by a jury in Chemung County Court on December 15, the announcement said. Cundy was convicted for 1st-degree Criminal Sexual Act (committed in Nov. 2021) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (committed between June 2018 and June 2021).

The DA’s announcement said Cundy was found not guilty on a second count of Criminal Sexual Act.

As a result of the conviction, Cundy faces between five and 25 years in prison for the Sex Act conviction and up to a year for the Child Endangerment charge. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023.

Cundy was arrested by New York State Police in February 2022.