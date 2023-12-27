PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have released the name of the man involved in a fatal house fire on Dec. 14.

According to the New York State Police, 69-year-old Wayne F. Kent was identified as the victim of the house fire on Pine Valley Road in Pine Valley.

Police say that Kent was discovered inside the home when firefighters were battling the fire that occurred on Dec. 14 at 4:49 p.m. The Chemung County Coroner responded to the scene and ordered for his body to be removed from the scene for an autopsy.

New York State Fire Investigators have been on the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire, but the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.