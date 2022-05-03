ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A grand jury has charged a man on drug and assault charges, claiming he allegedly possessed cocaine and hit a woman in the face last month.

Ranzell Brown was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on April 21, 2022 in connection to the incident from the previous week. According to court documents, on April 15, Brown allegedly hit a woman in the face with a cell phone, “causing her substantial pain” and cutting her face above her right eye.

The indictment also said that the woman had a protection order against Brown in place from November 2021 to November 2022. He was also accused of knowingly possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it.

Brown was indicted on one count of 2nd-degree Assault, Aggravated Criminal Contempt, and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.