CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County many has been accused of allegedly beating a woman, preventing her from calling 911, and holding a loaded gun to her face last fall, court documents said.

Travis Strange was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on April 25 in connection to the incident. The indictment said that Strange allegedly hit a woman in the Town of Chemung multiple times in the head, nose, and body on November 1, 2021. The assault caused the woman “protracted impairment” of her nose, court documents said.

Strange was further accused of illegally possessing a loaded 9mm pistol and pointing it at the woman’s face meancingly. The indictment claimed Travis also allegedly took the woman’s cellphone while she was trying to call 911.

Strange was indicted on the charges of 2nd-degree Assault, 2nd-degree Menacing, 2nd- and 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 4th-degree Criminal Mischief.